Hello amazing Sanity people 🌞 ! I am doing my head in trying to figure out how to write a filter query. I have a document with an array called



primary

primary

item

name: 'item', title: 'Item', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'section', title: 'Section', type: 'reference', to: { type: 'section' }, options: { filter: ({ document, parent, parentPath }) => { console.log(document._id) return { filter: '!(^._id in *[_id==$document].primary[])', params: { document: document._id } } } } } ]

is an array ofobjects. In item, instead of getting a list of all sections, I only want to see those which are not already referenced by my document.Maybe this is actually very simple, but I can’t seem to work it out…