NOTE: I already answered my own question, thanks ------- Hi everyone, just started using Sanity a few days ago and am having trouble writing a join query for my reference type. End goal is to create a testimonials slider on my homepage. Schema.js: export default {
name: 'homepage',
type: 'document',
title: 'Homepage Data',
fields: [
...
{
name: 'home_testimonials',
type: 'array',
of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'testimonial' }] }],
title: 'Homepage Testimonials',
},
],
};
Custom doc:
// testimonial.js
export default {
name: 'testimonial',
title: 'Testimonial',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'author',
type: 'string',
title: 'Author',
},
{
name: 'jobTitle',
type: 'string',
title: 'Job Title',
},
{
name: 'content',
type: 'string',
title: 'Content',
},
],
};
Based on this doc (
https://www.sanity.io/docs/reference-type
) I wrote this GROQ query:
export const homepageQuery = `*[_type == "homepage"] {
...,
"home_testimonials": testimonial[]{
testimonial->{content, jobTitle, author}
}
}`;
It is returning the correct number of results, but they each look like this:
home_testimonials: [{
"_key":"4185e4bd9cea",
"_ref":"07c6f4c5-f09b-456b-9d1b-95af390f389b",
"_type":"reference"
},
...
]
I'm expecting to see
home_testimonials
filled with all my custom fields (
jobTitle
,
author
, etc...) instead of just the reference ID.
Pretty sure I'm approaching this all wrong so any pointers are appreciated.
🙏
Jul 21, 2021, 6:28 AM