NOTE: I already answered my own question, thanks

Hi everyone, just started using Sanity a few days ago and am having trouble writing a join query for my reference type. End goal is to create a testimonials slider on my homepage.



Schema.js:





export default { name: 'homepage', type: 'document', title: 'Homepage Data', fields: [ ... { name: 'home_testimonials', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'testimonial' }] }], title: 'Homepage Testimonials', }, ], };

// testimonial.js export default { name: 'testimonial', title: 'Testimonial', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'author', type: 'string', title: 'Author', }, { name: 'jobTitle', type: 'string', title: 'Job Title', }, { name: 'content', type: 'string', title: 'Content', }, ], };

export const homepageQuery = `*[_type == "homepage"] { ..., "home_testimonials": testimonial[]{ testimonial->{content, jobTitle, author} } }`;

home_testimonials: [{ "_key":"4185e4bd9cea", "_ref":"07c6f4c5-f09b-456b-9d1b-95af390f389b", "_type":"reference" }, ... ]

