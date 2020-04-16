Hi guys! At our company, we are trying to adopt the Portable Text format, turning away from plain HTML. Our backend is in C#, so unfortunatelly we cannot (wish not) to use this https://www.npmjs.com/package/@sanity/block-tools?activeTab=readme#htmltoblockshtml-blockcontenttype-options-html-deserializer package, but we use it as a source for a custom implementation in C#. I am operating as an intermediate here and may have questions in the future related to this. Our backend developer has a question about the reasoning behind:





{ "_type": "block", "markDefs": [], "style": "normal", "children": [] },

htmlToBlocks

❤️

These empty blocks. What are the requirements for these to be inserted when parsing html to Portable Text?PS: Anyone here who would be interested in porting (or help porting) block-tools'sto C#?