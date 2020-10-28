Pricing update: Free users
I have documents being created via the HTTP API, but when I go to query these documents on the front-end of my app, it's not returning any results.

Last updated: Oct 28, 2020

hey all, I'm running into a really odd issue. I have documents being created via the 

HTTP API
, but when I go to query these documents on the front-end of my app, it's not returning any results. My dataset is public, I used a token when creating the documents, but I'm not using a token on the front-end (for security purposes). The moment I add a token to my front-end sanity client, it works fine. Is there some kind of limitation where documents created with tokens are somehow private?
I'm able to retrieve other documents on my front-end that were manually created through the studio and NOT through the 
HTTP API
, so I'm super confused here.
user Y
maybe you can shed some light on this?

Oct 28, 2020, 10:45 PM

You might have stumbled into https://www.sanity.io/docs/ids ? are you generating the id on those docs yourself?

Oct 28, 2020, 10:47 PM

yup I am creating the ids myself!

Oct 28, 2020, 10:47 PM

I think I'm seeing the issue...

Oct 28, 2020, 10:47 PM

I'm doing this structure for ID's:

Oct 28, 2020, 10:48 PM

product.xxxxxx

Oct 28, 2020, 10:48 PM

user Y
sounds like that last 
gotcha
about "fixed access control" is the issue I'm experiencing?

Oct 28, 2020, 10:49 PM

What kind of alternatives do I have? Is it better to just avoid using the 

.
here (I don't really need the grouping, was just trying to ensure the IDs here were sure to be different since the 
xxxx
is coming from a 3rd-party)

Oct 28, 2020, 10:50 PM

yup!

Oct 28, 2020, 10:50 PM

so maybe just doing 

productxxxxxxx
instead?

Oct 28, 2020, 10:51 PM

use a

 maybe?

Oct 28, 2020, 10:51 PM

product-xxx

Oct 28, 2020, 10:51 PM

ahh

Oct 28, 2020, 10:51 PM

ok let me try that, thank you!!

Oct 28, 2020, 10:51 PM

user Y
that was the culprit, all good now! 🙌

Oct 28, 2020, 11:03 PM

