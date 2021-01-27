Pricing update: Free users
I just encountered this error when trying to create an array with two types. Is this not possible, or am I doing something wrong? 😬

Jan 27, 2021, 8:34 PM

It's a bit subtle, but 

image
 is an actually an object type, and you can't mix primitive types (like numbers and strings) with object types. That means that you have to put your 
string
 inside of an object. So:
of: [ { type: 'object', fields: [{type: 'string', name: 'text'}]}, { type: 'image' }]

Jan 27, 2021, 8:36 PM

