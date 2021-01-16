Pricing update: Free users
17 replies
Last updated: Jan 16, 2021

I’m experiencing an error when trying to deploy 

sanity graphql deploy
and getting this error point towards a node_module
import ColorPicker from '../components/input';
^^^^^^
SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module
Does anyone know what’s causing this issue. I have been fine with this studio until the moment.

Jan 15, 2021, 4:41 AM

It would appear so, but I can't see any direct imports in the published package... Could you paste the output of what 

sanity versions
gives you when you run it in the studio folder?

Jan 15, 2021, 4:49 AM

@sanity/cli 2.1.4 (up to date)@sanity/base 2.1.6 (up to date)
@sanity/cli 2.1.4 (up to date)
@sanity/color-input 2.1.4 (up to date)
@sanity/components 2.1.4 (up to date)
@sanity/core 2.1.4 (up to date)
@sanity/default-layout 2.1.6 (up to date)
@sanity/default-login 2.1.4 (up to date)
@sanity/desk-tool 2.1.6 (up to date)
@sanity/vision 2.1.4 (up to date)

Jan 15, 2021, 4:51 AM

/Users/dustinsimensen/Documents/Final/studio/node_modules/sanity-plugin-color-picker/lib/schema/index.js:82
import ColorPicker from '../components/input';
^^^^^^
SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module

Jan 15, 2021, 4:51 AM

thats the full error

Jan 15, 2021, 4:51 AM

I had to completely remove it to move on

Jan 15, 2021, 4:57 AM

Oh, I see, 

sanity-plugin-color-picker
is a community-contributed plugin - it seems to not compile the javascript sources to ES5 😕
I'll see if I can send a pull request to fix it, but I can't guarantee a swift resolution given it's not an official plugin

Jan 15, 2021, 5:02 AM

That’s okay, I don’t know why it’s there, honestly?

Jan 15, 2021, 5:03 AM

I just deleted it and two pieces of code that used it and didn’t do anything. Thanks.

Jan 15, 2021, 5:03 AM

I'm not sure? Was this project based on one of our starters?

Jan 15, 2021, 5:12 AM

It was not, no.

Jan 15, 2021, 5:12 AM

A teammate put the code in last night and it crashed my sanity

Jan 15, 2021, 5:12 AM

Aha

Jan 15, 2021, 5:13 AM

May I ask an unrelated question about Sanity Images inside the CMS?

Jan 15, 2021, 5:15 AM

Or should I ask in main channel?

Jan 15, 2021, 5:16 AM

Main channel would be best 🙂

Jan 15, 2021, 5:24 AM

[ for what it's worth, this is now fixed in the latest release of the mentioned plugin - https://github.com/edolyne/sanity-plugin-color-picker/pull/2 ]

Jan 16, 2021, 4:16 AM

