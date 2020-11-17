Hi Sanity community.

I m hoping for a bit of schema setup/structure guidance. I have a loose model of a cms in place.



Page

Component

being a top level document. A page has an array ofdocuments. The intention is each page can use some prebuilt/specified "components" such as a 'hero' section. The hero section would have a predefined schema. ie: image, text, cta etc. In relational land I'd imagine some sort of an instance of a component being created when a component is added to a page of type hero.Any suggestions on how to set this up effectively would be greatly appreciated.Thank you in advance.