I'm hoping for a bit of schema setup/structure guidance.

Last updated: Nov 17, 2020

Hi Sanity community.
I m hoping for a bit of schema setup/structure guidance. I have a loose model of a cms in place. 

Page
being a top level document. A page has an array of 
Component
documents. The intention is each page can use some prebuilt/specified "components" such as a 'hero' section. The hero section would have a predefined schema. ie: image, text, cta etc. In relational land I'd imagine some sort of an instance of a component being created when a component is added to a page of type hero.
Any suggestions on how to set this up effectively would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you in advance.

Nov 17, 2020, 7:08 PM

user N
you might get some ideas from this article:

https://www.sanity.io/guides/how-to-use-structured-content-for-page-building
You could create objects for your “components” and then have them available in an array so you can add and relocate them as-needs.

Hope this helps?!

Nov 17, 2020, 7:42 PM

O great. This looks very close to what I m trying to do. Thanks!

Nov 17, 2020, 7:47 PM

