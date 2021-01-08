Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Get more help on our Slack

I tried fetching my posts from sanity but got this error, Pls how do i fix it

8 replies
Last updated: Jan 8, 2021

I tried fetching my posts from sanity but got this error,Pls how do i fix it

Jan 7, 2021, 3:27 PM

Hey Chisom! can you post the code your using to do the fetch of your data? Looks like there's something slightly off with the request syntax based on the error

Jan 7, 2021, 3:40 PM

Hey Chisom! can you post the code your using to do the fetch of your data? Looks like there's something slightly off with the request syntax based on the error

Jan 7, 2021, 3:40 PM

Awesome! Glad you're making progress!

Jan 7, 2021, 8:47 PM

It's a great philosophical debate 😄
By using what we call the Portable Text specification, you can translate custom code in the editor to frontends of all sorts. I've got a studio that powers an email newsletter and blog via different rendering methods (one goes straight to HTML for newsletters and one goes to MD for 11ty, and I could also go straight to React components or Vue, if necessary).

It definitely adds a little bit of overhead and has a learning curve, but in the end can make your content super flexible.

That being said, if you like Markdown, there's a Plugin that gives you a native markdown field:
https://www.sanity.io/plugins/sanity-plugin-markdown
Also, our friends at Netlify wrote this post about using MDX with Sanity last month:
https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2020/12/mdx-stored-sanity-next-js-website/
We love flexibility
😄

Jan 7, 2021, 8:55 PM

so what you can do is use this package to convert the rich text to markdown: https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-markdown
or straight to a react component:
https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-react

Jan 7, 2021, 8:56 PM

But there's not necessarily anything wrong with grabbing that Markdown plugin and just using markdown, too

Jan 7, 2021, 8:57 PM

can you send the full error? Might be an issue in your package.json or might be an issue in the plugin

Jan 7, 2021, 9:45 PM

If you have this on GitHub or something similar, can you send me a link to it? There's something wrong in your package.json. If you don't have it in GitHub, copy/paste your package.json into chat here

Jan 8, 2021, 1:59 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.