Last updated: Oct 22, 2020

Hi! I have an issue when uploading files: I have an array of files. If I upload file 1 to the list, then duplicate the file and rename it, then try uploading the second one, it just gets replaced by the first file. Why is this happening, does it recognize the same file content, or is it based on time created, file size etc? Anyone who can take a look at this?

Oct 22, 2020, 1:45 PM

Yes, we de-duplicate files to prevent creating many files with the same content. This is based on the file contents (technically, a sha1 hash of the file).
Why do you want to store the same file multiple times?

Oct 22, 2020, 1:48 PM

So it is certain to be the same content, right?It’s a customer of ours, so I’m not sure, I’ll find out

Oct 22, 2020, 1:50 PM

I’m wondering because it might be just a minor difference between the two files, but that would still mean it gets different sha1 hash sums?

Oct 22, 2020, 1:56 PM

Yep

Oct 22, 2020, 1:56 PM

