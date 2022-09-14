Hello, I’m looking at how to incorporate form validation into my Next JS / Sanity project, it’s for a ‘viewing room’ page — an online exhibition page that requires the visitor to submit their email address in order to view the page. There is no further authentication required and there is no login per se. Simply I need to be able to receive and store a submitted email address securely, and then allow access to the next page on receipt of a valid email address. Is it possible to get a response object from Sanity to confirm the submitted data perhaps? Would I be right to look at the next-auth sanity plugin (seems like it might be more for dealing with logged in users)? Very very grateful for any steering / tips. This is exactly an example of the type of use case: