Increase in attribute limit and migration to document level translations.
7 replies
Last updated: Jun 8, 2022
D
Hey folks,
Currently using (maybe abusing) blocks in pages.
Each field block is configured to have an addional field for 25 other languages. A field level locale.
We currently on the team plan. I am hitting the data/attribute 1K limit but can't find any reference to how upgrading payment plans will increase the limit and by how much.
I am aware of the document level data/attribute limits:
Thanks in advance.
Where can I find info on how to increase the 1k limit?
What is the attribute limit? The attribute limit determines how many unique combinations of attribute and datatype you can have in your dataset. Depending on what plan your project is on, your limit is one of the following: Free: 2k attributes Team: 4k attributes Business: 10k attributes Enterprise: 10k attributes
Jun 6, 2022, 11:50 AM
V
The place I've found where that text appears has under it
But stepping back for a second, is it a typo when you said "1k" if you're on the Team plan and it lists "4k"? Or is that part of the question, that you are allowed 4 and being capped at 1 instead?
(I don't work for Sanity, by the way, but I am eager to help and learn myself)
Jun 6, 2022, 12:34 PM
D
Hi User,
Nope, not a typo. It's part of the question. I has definitely caused me some confusion.
I have rediscovered this page on technical limits.
https://www.sanity.io/docs/technical-limits#5d93553a927d
It states that there is a dataset limitation on the number of unique attributes.
It also states that the limit for enterprise is
This would mean only enterprise has a higher attribute limit compare to the rest.
The above would explain a lot.
In the interest of time I was hoping I switching tiers would solve my immediate problem while I find a way to optimize my document structures.
Jun 6, 2022, 1:14 PM
V
Oh wow, I didn't even realize documents had their own intrinsic limit. Sorry I couldn't be of more help till the cavalry arrives 😃
Jun 6, 2022, 2:12 PM
R
Hey User! As
I know it seems like a time sink, but because of how you've structured things, I don't think even the Enterprise level will provide enough attributes in the future. You're going to be better off restructuring your content model using the best practices mentioned
here .
user Ssaid, you can't increase your document attribute limit without upgrading your plan. In this case, though, I'd caution you against upgrading. You'll find that you're overpaying if you move up tiers just to compensate for your content model.
I know it seems like a time sink, but because of how you've structured things, I don't think even the Enterprise level will provide enough attributes in the future. You're going to be better off restructuring your content model using the best practices mentioned
here .
Jun 6, 2022, 5:10 PM
D
user S
user MThank you both for your help. I had hoped to buy time as we were a couple of days from a product launch. 🙏
Anyways 48 sleepless hours later I managed to migrate from field level translations to document level translations.
😪
The sanity JavaScript client came in handy with the data migrations to avoid translation data loss.
🤩
Jun 8, 2022, 7:43 AM
V
user JYou're welcome; I don't always feel like I do but I always try 😃 I hope you are able to get some sleep this weekend!
Jun 8, 2022, 9:35 AM
R
user Jso glad to hear you got everything sorted out! Now, go get some well deserved rest!
Jun 8, 2022, 3:30 PM
