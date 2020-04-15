Hi all, am just looking at integrating Sanity with React in a really basic way for proof of concept testing for a desktop app using Electron.

I was just wondering what the most straightforward GROQ query usage would be to do this?



I was using essentially the query from the React Native git repo which I have working on another POC experiment. But when the query is called I get the following:







Unhandled Rejection (Error): Network error while attempting to reach <https://fi3u3pfj.apicdn.sanity.io/v1/data/query/production?query=%0A%20%20*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20'course'%5D%20%7B%0A%20%20_id%2C%20%0A%20%20title%2C%20%0A%20%20caption%2C%0A%20%20subtitle%2C%0A%20%20body%2C%0A%20%20%22logo%22%3A%20logo.asset-%3Eurl%2C%0A%20%20%22image%22%3A%20mainImage.asset-%3Eurl%2C%0A%7D>

But the query url is working fine:Any clues what I'm missing here?