Integrating Sanity With React for Electron Application

Last updated: Apr 15, 2020

Hi all, am just looking at integrating Sanity with React in a really basic way for proof of concept testing for a desktop app using Electron.
I was just wondering what the most straightforward GROQ query usage would be to do this?

I was using essentially the query from the React Native git repo which I have working on another POC experiment. But when the query is called I get the following:


Unhandled Rejection (Error): Network error while attempting to reach <https://fi3u3pfj.apicdn.sanity.io/v1/data/query/production?query=%0A%20%20*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20'course'%5D%20%7B%0A%20%20_id%2C%20%0A%20%20title%2C%20%0A%20%20caption%2C%0A%20%20subtitle%2C%0A%20%20body%2C%0A%20%20%22logo%22%3A%20logo.asset-%3Eurl%2C%0A%20%20%22image%22%3A%20mainImage.asset-%3Eurl%2C%0A%7D>
But the query url is working fine:


https://fi3u3pfj.apicdn.sanity.io/v1/data/query/production?query=%0A%20%20*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20%27course%27%5D%20%7B%0A%20%20_id%2C%20%0A%20%20title%2C%20%0A%20%20caption%2C%0A%20%20subtitle%2C%0A%20%20body%2C%0A%20%20%22logo%22%3A%20logo.asset-%3Eurl%2C%0A%20%20%22image%22%3A%20mainImage.asset-%3Eurl%2C%0A%7D
Any clues what I'm missing here?

Apr 15, 2020, 1:28 PM

I believe you have to add 

null
to CORS origins?

Apr 15, 2020, 1:29 PM

In the fetch you mean?

Apr 15, 2020, 1:37 PM

On manage.sanity.io =&gt; Settings =&gt; API

Apr 15, 2020, 1:37 PM

As in like this? Sorry if this is a silly question!

Apr 15, 2020, 1:51 PM

Yup! There is no such thing as a silly question:)

Apr 15, 2020, 1:56 PM

Does the studio need redeployment after that or is it automatic.
And thanks

user Y
I’ve tested that idea a little in the past :)

Apr 15, 2020, 2:00 PM

No redeployment needed. This only affects the backend

Apr 15, 2020, 2:01 PM

Will double check later and report back

Apr 15, 2020, 3:34 PM

user Y
- after all that it was a localhost issue. Added 
<http://localhost:3000/>
and we're in business.
But thanks for your help, that set me on the right track and I appreciate it!

Apr 15, 2020, 8:05 PM

Aha. I thought electron apps wanted 

null
but awesome that you figured it out!

Apr 15, 2020, 8:06 PM

Thanks again

Apr 15, 2020, 8:08 PM

