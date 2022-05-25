one more little thought on this - Sanity makes a really nice transaction tracker for something like our use case. This may depend on your traffic volume, but sending the sales receipts effectively back into the dataset after a purchase success takes much of the dev load off of the stripe account and back into our control. We can then directly relate basic sales/inventory info directly to products without juggling multiple interactions and only transmit the insecure data we want to keep for this without concerns of filtering private emails and finance info. Everything is in a nice silo and can be referenced exactly how we want.