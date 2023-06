πŸ‘‹

Hi allthought I'd jump in on the Sanity slack community and fire off a quick question: is there an equivalent out of the box of Wordpress' ACF flexible content field ( https://www.advancedcustomfields.com/resources/flexible-content/ ) - or something like Prismic slices ( https://user-guides.prismic.io/en/articles/383933-slices ) E.g the user can select from maybe 3 field types (a quote, a hero image and carousel).