That explains: the structure builder expects a list item here, not a document. A list item looks as follows, for example:



S.listItem() .title('Completed projects') .child( S.documentTypeList('project') .title('Projects') .filter('_type == $type && completed == true') .params({ type: 'project' }) ),

schema.js

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'; const hiddenDocTypes = (listItem) => !['grid'].includes(listItem.getId()); export default () => S.list() .title('Content') .items([ ...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes), ]);

Please note that you'll only have to manually set these up if you want to have variations of what's shown by default, i.e. if you want to set up a custom desk structure.If not, you could simply hide the one you want to hide and that's it (no need to import the document type either as that's already done in yourfile):Hope that helpsHere's some additional info on the structure builder: https://www.sanity.io/docs/overview-structure-builder