Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Get more help on our Slack

Is there any way to set a default value in a document field?

5 replies
Last updated: Sep 13, 2020

Is there any way to set a default value in a document field?

Sep 13, 2020, 3:59 PM

This should be a good starting point: https://www.sanity.io/docs/initial-value-templates

Sep 13, 2020, 4:05 PM

Wow sorry, didin't take a look at that 😄 thanks a lot!

Sep 13, 2020, 4:06 PM

user U
is it possible to apply this in an object?

Sep 13, 2020, 4:11 PM

Not at my computer atm but it should work in theory, just give it a try and let us know.

Sep 13, 2020, 4:20 PM

From my understanding, this doesn't work for adding new objects to an existing document. But I believe there is a way to set an initial value for child objects when creating a new document. They way I think about it is, initial value templates are only for documents. Documents can contain objects so you can set an initial value for objects that are part of the document at creation. But not for new objects that are created later.

Sep 13, 2020, 4:20 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.