Issue accessing models via Sanity GraphQL API

sanity.json

Model

schema.js

// First, we must import the schema creator import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator' // Then import schema types from any plugins that might expose them import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type' import model from './model' // Then we give our schema to the builder and provide the result to Sanity export default createSchema({ // We name our schema name: 'praxis_oem', // Then proceed to concatenate our document type // to the ones provided by any plugins that are installed types: schemaTypes.concat([ model ]) })

model.js

export default { // This is the display name for the type title: "Models", // The identifier for this document type used in the api's name: "Model", // Documents have the type 'document'. Your schema may describe types beyond documents // but let's get back to that later. type: "document", // Now we proceed to list the fields of our document fields: [ { // The display name for this field title: "Name", // The identifier for this field used in the api's name: "name", // The type of this field type: "string", }, { name: 'specTable', type: 'table' }, { // The display name for this field title: "Slug", // The identifier for this field used in the api's name: "slug", // The type of this field type: "slug", }, ] }

OK I got it! You'll be able to get your documents back in the desk structure if you change thedocument'sproperty to. At some point, the schema must have gotten changed but not theon the documents themselves. This worked for me:In yourfile, you can remove 'vision' from the "plugins" array, since it's enabled in the development environment already.Now, to get your stuff from GQL: I pulled yourschema into it's own file so that you wouldn't run into issues with strict schemas . So, this leaves yourfile looking like this:And a new file calledlike this:Since I changed the schema, I redeployed GraphQL and tested it out in the playground. Keep in mind that as you keep working on this and making changes to your schema, you'll have to redeploy GQL each time you change it.