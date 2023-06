Issue deploying Sanity Studio with Next.js app on Vercel

Hi,I have already sent this message but it was in the wrong channel.I am trying to deploy Sanity.io studio with my Next.js app. What I want to do is to be able to access Sanity studio through an address www.my-domain.com/admin . What is important, i want to deploy it to Vercel. So basically, it should work after build. I do not have issues with a dev mode (I use concurrently and have my next server at port 3000 and Sanity server at port 3333).I learned a bit from this GitHub repo https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-nextjs-vercel-example but it is a bit outdated. NPM have introduced workspaces (so I do not use lerna) and deployment of Next.js apps does not require vercel.json. What is in vercel.json is included in my next.config.js with rewrite function (I am mapping contents of built static Sanity studio site to the admin page).My problem is that whatever I do, when my Sanity studio static site is generated (including not using next.js) by “sanity build” command what appears is only loading Sanity logo with the title “Connecting to Sanity.io ”.Has anyone had the same problem with the built Sanity static pages? Do you know what should I do to make it work?