Client API CDN configuration
Sanity provides a CDN-distributed, cached API that is faster and cheaper to use. A full explanation of the differences between these APIs are outlined on the API CDN documentation.
The Sanity JavaScript client can easily be configured to use either of the APIs by setting the
useCdn option to
true or
false when creating the client:
const SanityClient = require('@sanity/client')
const client = new SanityClient({
projectId: 'your-project-id',
dataset: 'your-dataset',
useCdn: true
})
Note that the client will automatically fall back to using the live API in the following scenarios:
- When a mutation is performed (creating/editing/deleting documents)
- When listeners are used (subscribing to changes)
- When the
tokenoption is specified when creating the client
- When the
withCredentialsoption is specified when creating the client