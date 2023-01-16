Issue installing the official sanity media plugin on Sanity v3.

Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
Featured contribution
Official(made by Sanity team)
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.
Get more help in the community Slack
|Topic
|Categories
|Featured
|Replies
|Last Updated
|Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in Sanity
|Feb 25, 2021
|In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?
|Jan 11, 2021
|CLI Error - zsh: command not found
|Jan 29, 2022
|DOMParser is not defined at defaultParseHtml
|Dec 3, 2020
|Does anyone get this error? I have had this problem for a while now and I’m not sure how to resolve it: ``` ╰─ sudo npm...
|Not featured
|Jan 13, 2021
|Hello, Does anyone know what I could've done to result in these? I suspect it's something with the packages being installed...
|Not featured
|Jan 20, 2021
|Problems with locale fields Working with localization, and first tried the intl-plugin, but couldn't get it to work, so...
|Not featured
|Jan 27, 2021
|Adding a script to the header of the sanity studio, but I can't find where i can make additions to the <head> element.
|Not featured
|Nov 13, 2020
|how to parse the data from the sanity color picker plugin?
|Not featured
|Oct 3, 2020
|Hi! I'm trying to implement the markdown editor in the default blog starter! Tried the plugin but it's throwing error!
|Not featured
|Jan 26, 2021
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing