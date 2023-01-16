Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Issue installing the official sanity media plugin on Sanity v3.

Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Hello dear community!I’m having hard times installing the official sanity media plugin on Sanity v3.
I start from a blank project using 
npm create sanity@latest
and then I run 
npm install --save sanity-plugin-media@studio-v3
but I keep getting this message:

npm ERR! code ERESOLVE
npm ERR! ERESOLVE unable to resolve dependency tree
npm ERR! 
npm ERR! While resolving: sanity-v3-test@1.0.0
npm ERR! Found: sanity@3.2.3
npm ERR! node_modules/sanity
npm ERR!   sanity@"^3.0.0" from the root project
npm ERR! 
npm ERR! Could not resolve dependency:
npm ERR! peer sanity@"dev-preview || 3.0.0-rc.0" from sanity-plugin-media@2.0.0-v3-studio.3
npm ERR! node_modules/sanity-plugin-media
npm ERR!   sanity-plugin-media@"2.0.0-v3-studio.3" from the root project
npm ERR! 
npm ERR! Fix the upstream dependency conflict, or retry
I haven’t done any type of configuration, I’m using
node v18 LTS and I run this command on macOS Monterey.
Does anyone have experience with this issue?
Jan 16, 2023, 8:36 AM
This is the package.json file:
{
  "name": "sanity-v3-test",
  "private": true,
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "main": "package.json",
  "license": "UNLICENSED",
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "sanity dev",
    "start": "sanity start",
    "build": "sanity build",
    "deploy": "sanity deploy",
    "deploy-graphql": "sanity graphql deploy"
  },
  "keywords": [
    "sanity"
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "@sanity/vision": "^3.0.0",
    "react": "^18.2.0",
    "react-dom": "^18.2.0",
    "react-is": "^18.2.0",
    "sanity": "^3.0.0",
    "styled-components": "^5.2.0"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "@sanity/eslint-config-studio": "^2.0.1",
    "eslint": "^8.6.0",
    "prettier": "^2.8.3",
    "typescript": "^4.0.0"
  },
  "prettier": {
    "semi": false,
    "printWidth": 100,
    "bracketSpacing": false,
    "singleQuote": true
  }
}
Jan 16, 2023, 8:37 AM
Try 
npm install --save sanity-plugin-media
?
Jan 16, 2023, 8:37 AM
Running just that command worked!I guess the readme file mislead me a bit. I wasn’t sure what was the best way to install the plugin with the newest studio. Thanks
user Y
!
Jan 16, 2023, 8:45 AM
For sure! It seems like the README is a bit outdated. We’ll get on that!
Jan 16, 2023, 9:04 AM

