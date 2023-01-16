Issue installing the official sanity media plugin on Sanity v3.

npm create sanity@latest

npm install --save sanity-plugin-media@studio-v3

npm ERR! code ERESOLVE npm ERR! ERESOLVE unable to resolve dependency tree npm ERR! npm ERR! While resolving: sanity-v3-test@1.0.0 npm ERR! Found: sanity@3.2.3 npm ERR! node_modules/sanity npm ERR! sanity@"^3.0.0" from the root project npm ERR! npm ERR! Could not resolve dependency: npm ERR! peer sanity@"dev-preview || 3.0.0-rc.0" from sanity-plugin-media@2.0.0-v3-studio.3 npm ERR! node_modules/sanity-plugin-media npm ERR! sanity-plugin-media@"2.0.0-v3-studio.3" from the root project npm ERR! npm ERR! Fix the upstream dependency conflict, or retry

Hello dear community! I’m having hard times installing the official sanity media plugin on Sanity v3.I start from a blank project usingand then I runbut I keep getting this message:I haven’t done any type of configuration, I’m usingand I run this command on