Issue with API rate limit and connection error while querying the API in local development.

18 replies
Last updated: Sep 3, 2021
I got a single error while querying the API 
API rate limit exceeded
. Since then, I’m getting 
ECONNREFUSED 34.102.211.197:443
.
The project usage seems well within its limits, and I’m not getting the error if I change to another network connection.

Could it be that my IP has been blocked? Is there anyone here who can help me to figure this out?
Sep 1, 2021, 10:15 AM
It seems to be working again. I’m still curious to find out what it could have been, for next time.
Sep 1, 2021, 10:45 AM
can you please check that your API is getting called in a loop i faced same issue check in console.
Sep 1, 2021, 10:46 AM
Thanks User. There is quite a bit of outgoing requests, but no infinite loops, if that’s what you mean?
Sep 1, 2021, 11:01 AM
It worked for a while, but now I get the same error again. Hmm…
Sep 1, 2021, 11:01 AM
Now I’m getting 
getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND [project_id_masked].<http://api.sanity.io|api.sanity.io>
Sep 1, 2021, 11:05 AM
And now it’s working again… Strange
Sep 1, 2021, 11:05 AM
can you send me the console pic.
Sep 1, 2021, 11:06 AM
Hey User! What's the context that you're getting this error in?
Sep 1, 2021, 6:39 PM
Hi
user M
Hi user M. I'm getting these errors in local development while building – using a custom static site generator. There are about 600 queries, but I'm caching them to disk, so they are requested only once in a while whenever I manually empty the cache. Of course, then all of them will be requested in one burst.
Sep 2, 2021, 7:39 AM
Hi
user M
Hi user M. I'm getting this in local development while building using a custom static site generator. There are about 600 queries, but I'm caching them to disk, so they are requested only once in a while whenever I manually empty the cache. Of course, then all of them will be requested in one burst.
Sep 2, 2021, 7:39 AM
Hi
user M
. I’m getting these errors in local development when building a website using a custom Node.js static site generator. It uses 
@sanity/client
.
There are about 600 queries, but I’m caching the results to disk, so they are requested only once in a while whenever I manually empty the cache. But of course, then all of them will be requested in one burst.
Sep 2, 2021, 7:43 AM
I’m usually not using the CDN in development, relying on the local on-disk cache I put between.
Sep 2, 2021, 7:45 AM
I'm usually not using the CDN in development.
Sep 2, 2021, 7:45 AM
Ah, got it. I think you're hitting this rate limit for concurrent queries, which is why you're only occasionally getting the error.
Sep 2, 2021, 5:16 PM
That must be it
user M
. Thank you very much!
Sep 3, 2021, 6:11 AM
Does the 
@sanity/client
have the option or possibility to rate limit itself?
Sep 3, 2021, 10:22 AM
Is there any way to limit concurrency in the 
@sanity/client
?
Sep 3, 2021, 10:22 AM
There isn't a method built into the client, but there's an example of handling concurrency in this bit of the docs . You could probably adapt it to suit your needs here!
Sep 3, 2021, 5:45 PM

