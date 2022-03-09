Issue with API rate limits causing errors in build script

429 - Too many requests

I just checked in with the team. I don't think this is due to rate limiting. Our API CDN doesn't have a rate limit in place, and any requests to our APIs that are rate limited will fail with astatus.What might be happening is that you're firing off too many requests simultaneously for node to handle. Node doesn't cache DNS, so it has to resolve for every request. I think this would explain why your issue is sporadic.Would you be able to try throttling your build script? `p-throttle`