const metaData = {contentType} await bucket.file(thumbFilePath).save(thumbnailBuffer,{ metadata:metaData }) try { const data = await client.assets.upload("image", thumbnailBuffer, { contentType: metaData }); logger.log("Returned asset", data); logger.log("Thumbnail Uploaded!"); } catch (error) { logger.error(error); } finally { logger.log("Over"); } return

I am building a firebase cloud action , when an image is uploaded in the storage an asset upload to sanity will take place While doing this i am not getting any error, even the cdn link of the asset uploaded is getting returned but it is not getting shown anywhere in the studioAny helpThanks in advance