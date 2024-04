user M

attr

i will try to elaborate our problem, because we are trying to do the math here and it’s hard to understand how the unique attributes are calculated. The site that have this problem have many languages (4 atm, but can be 14). I’m not completely sure that even by upgrading the plan it viable because your max unique attributes are 10k.We designed the CMS in a “different” way. So we have many documents per page (each document represents a section of the website) and we saw this : “An attribute here is considered to be any unique attribute/datatype combination, so an attributecontaining a string, integer, and null value (in different documents) counts as 3 attributes.” Can you explain what does this means? and if we change the way we are building the pages ( instead of using several document types per page, using just one ) will it decrease the unique count?This is a very sensitive point, because it’s a client that will have several markets, and several languages (10+). And we have it in production already, so we need to find a solution. The client cannot pay the business plan, but even if he could 10k document would not be enough for the long run.This makes me think that mabey we are building the CMS the wrong way somehow because it’s a rather small Website.Thanks in advance!