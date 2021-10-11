Hi there Sanity Team. We came across a problem that we didn’t antecipate before. We are getting an error in studio originated by : “Maximum number of unique attributes across all documents: 2000 attributes (advanced: 4000, enterprise: 10000 attributes)” .This is not explicit in the pricing information page and we have a client that is getting erros now and can’t save any document. If he had billing information will these limits change? The billing changed to (free, team, business, enterprise) and does not match to the documentation.