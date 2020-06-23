Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with build error on Sanity's Gatsby template

6 replies
Last updated: Jun 23, 2020
Hi, has anyone successfully used https://www.sanity.io/create?template=sanity-io%2Fsanity-template-gatsby-blog recently?
getting a build error “Cannot find module ‘@babel/compat-data/corejs3-shipped-proposals’” right out the box
Jun 22, 2020, 6:50 PM
i tried switching to node 13 in netlify with no luck
Jun 22, 2020, 7:47 PM
if anyone has any ideas please let me know\
Jun 22, 2020, 7:48 PM
it seems a bit weird that something that is suppose to show how easy sanity is totally fails …
Jun 22, 2020, 7:49 PM
Sorry about this! There might've been some outdated lock-files or somesuch. We’ll look into it tomorrow – thanks for letting us know
Jun 22, 2020, 9:20 PM
Hi Piotr, there was an upstream issue with Node/babel and, as a result, we had to upgrade our dependencies. Apologies for the rough start you had with our Gatsby template - this should now be fixed! 🙂
Jun 23, 2020, 9:34 AM
Hi Piotr, there was an upstream issue with Node/babel and, as a result, we had to upgrade our dependencies. Apologies for the rough start you had with our Gatsby template - this should now be fixed! 🙂
Jun 23, 2020, 9:34 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.