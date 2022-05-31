sanity documents delete ...

HelloTLDR; When deleting a non-published draft in Studio, it sometimes gets restored as an untitled document.We have a pretty standard setup where we display a list of article documents in the Studio.We have noticed that if you create a new article, then delete the draft without publishing it, it will then be restored without any content. The restored version does have the same id as the original draft document. Now, if you then fill in all fields, then publish the “auto restored” document, then publish and delete it, it will once again be “restored” as an empty draft.Usingfrom the command line does not cause this restoring behavior.This happens consistently with one of our document types, whilst another almost identical document does not have this issue.Has anybody encountered this, tips?