Issue with document types not showing up in Sanity Studio after following a tutorial.
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Hello everyone, quick intro, Im User an aspiring creative technologist, have recently dabbled with nextjs and now Im starting up onto Sanity.
I have been following this tutorial -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcTPaUfay5I&t=2363s I have followed all the steps up to 37:18 and when I navigate to localhost:3000/admin, it says I have no document types
Any clue how I can solve this problem, happy to share code with whoever is willing to help.
Big thanks in advance. Sorry in advance for coding newbie-ness
Jul 30, 2023, 7:57 PM
So sounds like sanity isnt picking up any definitions. In the tutorial project you can see the config file here - https://github.com/kapehe-ok/next-sanity-test/blob/main/sanity.config.ts I would check if your schema objects are coming through properly
Jul 30, 2023, 8:20 PM
Check your
Relevant Docs .
index.tsfile to see if the schemas that you have defined are included in the
constlike here .You can then check if that
constis included in the
sanity.config.tsfile like here .
Relevant Docs .
Jul 31, 2023, 10:49 AM
_import_ { defineConfig } _from_ "sanity";
_import_ { deskTool } _from_ "sanity/desk";
_import_ schemas _from_ "./sanity/schemas/index";
const config = defineConfig({
projectId: "my-token-ID",
dataset: "production",
title: "User Sanity Next Studio",
apiVersion: "2023-07-31",
basePath: "/admin",
plugins: [deskTool()],
schemas: { types: schemas },
});
export
_default_ config;
_import_ project _from_ "./project-schema";
const schemas = [project];
export
_default_ schemas;
"use client";
_import_ config _from_ "@/sanity.config";
_import_ { NextStudio } _from_ "next-sanity/studio";
export
_default_ function AdmitPage() {
_return_ <NextStudio _config_={config} />;
}
Jul 31, 2023, 5:15 PM
Oh and this is my project schema file
const project = {
name: "project",
title: "Projects",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
name: "name",
title: "Name",
type: "string",
},
{
name: "slug",
title: "Slug",
type: "slug",
options: { source: "name" },
},
{
name: "image",
title: "Image",
type: "image",
options: { hotspot: true },
fields: [
{
name: "alt",
title: "Alt",
type: "string",
},
],
},
{
name: "url",
title: "URL",
type: "url",
},
{
name: "content",
title: "Content",
type: "array",
of: [{ type: "block" }],
},
],
};
export
_default_ project;
Jul 31, 2023, 5:16 PM
Can you folks identify any problems with these as I have tried what you just mentioned, and nothing you suggested seem to make a difference. I really appreciate your help
Jul 31, 2023, 5:17 PM
Jul 31, 2023, 5:17 PM
Upon starting everything fresh sanity seems to work fine. Thanks for all you efforts anyway! Have a brilliant day
Jul 31, 2023, 6:15 PM
