Skip to content
Watch now - See demos of our latest product releases
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with document types not showing up in Sanity Studio after following a tutorial.

7 replies
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Hello everyone, quick intro, Im User an aspiring creative technologist, have recently dabbled with nextjs and now Im starting up onto Sanity.
I have been following this tutorial -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcTPaUfay5I&amp;t=2363s I have followed all the steps up to 37:18 and when I navigate to localhost:3000/admin, it says I have no document types

Any clue how I can solve this problem, happy to share code with whoever is willing to help.

Big thanks in advance. Sorry in advance for coding newbie-ness
Jul 30, 2023, 7:57 PM
So sounds like sanity isnt picking up any definitions. In the tutorial project you can see the config file here - https://github.com/kapehe-ok/next-sanity-test/blob/main/sanity.config.ts I would check if your schema objects are coming through properly
Jul 30, 2023, 8:20 PM
Check your 
index.ts
file to see if the schemas that you have defined are included in the 
const
like here .You can then check if that 
const
is included in the 
sanity.config.ts
file like here .
Relevant Docs .
Jul 31, 2023, 10:49 AM
sanity.config.ts

_import_ { defineConfig } _from_ "sanity";

_import_ { deskTool } _from_ "sanity/desk";

_import_ schemas _from_ "./sanity/schemas/index";


const config = defineConfig({

projectId: "my-token-ID",


dataset: "production",


title: "User Sanity Next Studio",


apiVersion: "2023-07-31",


basePath: "/admin",


plugins: [deskTool()],


schemas: { types: schemas },

});


export
 
_default_ config;

sanity/index.ts


_import_ project _from_ "./project-schema";


const schemas = [project];


export
 
_default_ schemas;

@/admin[[…index]]/ page.tsx


"use client";


_import_ config _from_ "@/sanity.config";

_import_ { NextStudio } _from_ "next-sanity/studio";


export
 
_default_ function AdmitPage() {

_return_ &lt;NextStudio _config_={config} /&gt;;

}
Jul 31, 2023, 5:15 PM
Oh and this is my project schema file

const project = {

name: "project",

title: "Projects",

type: "document",

fields: [

{

name: "name",

title: "Name",

type: "string",

},

{

name: "slug",

title: "Slug",

type: "slug",

options: { source: "name" },

},

{

name: "image",

title: "Image",

type: "image",

options: { hotspot: true },

fields: [

{

name: "alt",

title: "Alt",

type: "string",

},

],

},

{

name: "url",

title: "URL",

type: "url",

},

{

name: "content",

title: "Content",

type: "array",

of: [{ type: "block" }],

},

],

};


export
 
_default_ project;
Jul 31, 2023, 5:16 PM
Can you folks identify any problems with these as I have tried what you just mentioned, and nothing you suggested seem to make a difference. I really appreciate your help
Jul 31, 2023, 5:17 PM
Let’s use greetings like “Hey Everyone,” “Hi, Y’all," or “Hello, Folks” to make sure everyone in the community is included. Please read the Sanity Community Code of Conduct to stay updated on expected communication &amp; behavior in our spaces: https://www.sanity.io/docs/community-code-of-conduct
Jul 31, 2023, 5:17 PM
Upon starting everything fresh sanity seems to work fine. Thanks for all you efforts anyway! Have a brilliant day
Jul 31, 2023, 6:15 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Was this answer helpful?

Categorized in