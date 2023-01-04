Skip to content
Issue with Gatsby plugin for Sanity source data not rendering list items correctly.

30 replies
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
All portableText Elements come out in graphql as either on of the following types: 
span
, 
h2
, 
h3
But not as 
bullet
and 
link
, although they are correctly formatted within Studio.
export default {
  name: 'pageTextSection',
  title: 'Page Text Section',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'body',
      title: 'Body',
      type: 'array',
      of: [{type: 'block'}],
    },
  ],
}
Am I missing something here?
Jan 3, 2023, 7:51 PM
I expect index 5,6, and 7 to be bullets.
Jan 3, 2023, 7:55 PM
Can you expand one of those objects and share it's json?
Jan 3, 2023, 9:51 PM
Sure, I created a shorter example:
[
    {
        "_key": "aed161c0569e",
        "_type": "block",
        "style": "normal",
        "list": null,
        "_rawChildren": [
            {
                "_key": "2516df903ff6",
                "_type": "span",
                "marks": [],
                "text": "Lorem Ipsum"
            }
        ],
        "children": [
            {
                "text": "Lorem Ipsum",
                "marks": [],
                "_type": "span",
                "_key": "2516df903ff6"
            }
        ]
    },
    {
        "_key": "22af06ab3b90",
        "_type": "block",
        "style": "normal",
        "list": null,
        "_rawChildren": [
            {
                "_key": "f51fbcf35985",
                "_type": "span",
                "marks": [],
                "text": "Test"
            }
        ],
        "children": [
            {
                "text": "Test",
                "marks": [],
                "_type": "span",
                "_key": "f51fbcf35985"
            }
        ]
    },
    {
        "_key": "c7c5681a9186",
        "_type": "block",
        "style": "normal",
        "list": null,
        "_rawChildren": [
            {
                "_key": "f88248e26fa4",
                "_type": "span",
                "marks": [],
                "text": "Test 2"
            }
        ],
        "children": [
            {
                "text": "Test 2",
                "marks": [],
                "_type": "span",
                "_key": "f88248e26fa4"
            }
        ]
    },
    {
        "_key": "9fe61d539e91",
        "_type": "block",
        "style": "normal",
        "list": null,
        "_rawChildren": [
            {
                "_key": "050e64a909db",
                "_type": "span",
                "marks": [],
                "text": "Test 3"
            }
        ],
        "children": [
            {
                "text": "Test 3",
                "marks": [],
                "_type": "span",
                "_key": "050e64a909db"
            }
        ]
    }
]
And this is my GastbyJS GraphQL part:


...
				... on SanityPageTextSection {
					_id
					_type
					body {
						_key
						_type
						style
						list
						_rawChildren
						children {
							text
							marks
							_type
							_key
						}
					}
				}
...
Jan 4, 2023, 9:07 AM
My expectation was to see the last 3 lines as a list in the frontend
Jan 4, 2023, 9:09 AM
user J
Please help here, as
user M
seems to be offline.
Jan 4, 2023, 12:01 PM
Please don't tag members that aren't already involved in a thread. There are over 35,000 members of this community, all looking for help. Team members also need to do things like sleep and eat so we can't be present 24 hours a day. It's important to keep this in mind and be patient and respectful while waiting for an answer.
Jan 4, 2023, 4:25 PM
What does the data for these list items look like if you inspect them in the Studio?
Jan 4, 2023, 4:26 PM
user M
In VISION they seem to be ok., see Screenshot. P.S.: just added Saskia to the thread, since she works from the time zone like I do and I also need to sleep. So I didn't want to rush anybody, I just considered it to be more efficient, to talk to an Support Engineer in my time zone.
Jan 4, 2023, 7:12 PM
I understand that line of thinking. Unfortunately, that's not quite how the system works and can end up just confusing the issue and derailing a team member's work flow. You can get a dedicated support engineer in your timezone on an Enterprise plan, but that's usually overkill unless you have a large project or many users.
To pin this down further: is the result you're sharing coming from a query in your frontend that's relying on gatsby-source-sanity or in your GraphQL playground? If it's the former, do you get the same behavior in your playground?
Jan 4, 2023, 7:20 PM
user M
Thank you for your answer. The last screenshot is directly from SANITY STUDIO's VISION:

*[_type == "pageTextSection"]

The wrong screenshot from earlier today is taken from gatsby's graphiql interface using the gatsby sanity plugin you mentioned:


{
	resolve: `gatsby-source-sanity`,
		options: {
			...clientConfig.sanity,
			token,
			watchMode: !isProd,
			overlayDrafts: !isProd &amp;&amp; token,
			},
		},
Jan 4, 2023, 7:24 PM
Got it! Did you happen to deploy a public playground that we can take a look at? It would have been an option you selected when you deployed your GraphQL API.
Jan 4, 2023, 7:25 PM
Hmm, public in what sense? Are you talking about that gatsby stuff? I can shar the git repo with you
Jan 4, 2023, 7:26 PM
No, I mean specifically when you ran either 
sanity graphql deploy
or 
npm deploy-graphql
(depending on which version of the Studio you're in). It would have prompted you during that flow to create a playground with a shareable link others can use.
Jan 4, 2023, 7:29 PM
I'm in v3 and I deployed all my sanity stuff to https://hppycdng.sanity.studio/ with 
sanity deploy
and 
sanity graphql deploy
Jan 4, 2023, 7:29 PM
And just be complete, on the gatsby side, I'm using: 
"@sanity/client": "^4.0.0", "gatsby-source-sanity": "^7.5.1",
Jan 4, 2023, 7:31 PM
Can you redeploy your GraphQL API, create a playground by selecting Y when it asks 
Do you want to enable a GraphQL playground?
and then share that link here so that we can explore your data? This will help us figure out if it's an issue with gatsby-source-sanity or our CLI tooling.
Jan 4, 2023, 7:33 PM
ok, give me a sec
Jan 4, 2023, 7:34 PM
Jan 4, 2023, 7:34 PM
Thanks! Diving into this now
Jan 4, 2023, 7:36 PM
Ok! It looks like the listItem field is being properly applied in your GraphQL Playground:
{
            "_key": "d1c3b1830c0a",
            "_type": "block",
            "children": [
              {
                "_key": "78ee636c1919",
                "_type": "span",
                "marks": [],
                "text": "Test"
              }
            ],
            "level": 1,
            "listItem": "number",
            "markDefs": [],
            "style": "normal"
          },
So it seems to be an issue with the gatsby-source-sanity plugin. Can you share your Gatsby build's package.json so I can create a bug ticket?
Jan 4, 2023, 7:44 PM
yes, give me a sec
Jan 4, 2023, 7:45 PM
{
  "name": "hppycdng",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "private": true,
  "description": "hppycdng",
  "author": "Matthias Radscheit",
  "keywords": [
    "gatsby"
  ],
  "scripts": {
    "develop": "gatsby develop",
    "start": "gatsby develop",
    "build": "gatsby build",
    "serve": "gatsby serve",
    "clean": "gatsby clean",
    "serve-preview": "NODE_ENV=development gatsby develop --host 0.0.0.0 --p $PORT"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "@chakra-ui/gatsby-plugin": "^3.0.6",
    "@chakra-ui/pro-theme": "^0.0.57",
    "@chakra-ui/react": "^2.3.7",
    "@emotion/react": "^11.10.5",
    "@emotion/styled": "^11.10.5",
    "@fontsource/inter": "^4.5.14",
    "@portabletext/react": "^2.0.0",
    "@sanity/asset-utils": "^1.3.0",
    "@sanity/client": "^4.0.0",
    "@sanity/image-url": "^1.0.1",
    "date-fns": "^2.29.3",
    "dotenv": "^16.0.3",
    "framer-motion": "^7.6.4",
    "gatsby": "^5.3.3",
    "gatsby-plugin-image": "^3.3.2",
    "gatsby-plugin-manifest": "^5.3.1",
    "gatsby-plugin-sanity-image": "^0.13.3",
    "gatsby-plugin-sharp": "^5.3.2",
    "gatsby-plugin-sitemap": "^6.3.1",
    "gatsby-source-filesystem": "^5.3.1",
    "gatsby-source-sanity": "^7.5.1",
    "gatsby-transformer-sharp": "^5.3.1",
    "react": "^18.1.0",
    "react-dom": "^18.1.0",
    "react-icons": "^4.6.0"
  }
}
Jan 4, 2023, 7:45 PM
If possible, please add me to the bug ticket: 
@radscheit
Jan 4, 2023, 7:49 PM
Thanks! One more thing to check before I file this. It looks like your query is using the 
body
field. Do you have a 
_rawBody
field available? If so, you may get the intended behavior if you change it to:
... on SanityPageTextSection {
					_id
					_type
					_rawBody {
						_key
						_type
						style
						list
						_rawChildren
						children {
							text
							marks
							_type
							_key
						}
Jan 4, 2023, 7:50 PM
ok, I'll check this and come back to you in a minute
Jan 4, 2023, 7:50 PM
I think you actually have to leave the projection off, though. It may require this:
on SanityPageTextSection {
					_id
					_type
					_rawBody 
}
Jan 4, 2023, 7:51 PM
user M
Oh great, you were damn right. Thank you very much. Can you please expand on the semantical difference between the values und their _raw*s or share a link to an explanation?
Jan 4, 2023, 7:54 PM
Oh man, I'm so glad I thought of that! I'm pretty unpracticed when it comes to GraphQL, so I'm sorry it didn't occur to me sooner. The plugin's docs speak to it here . That's about all I know about why it works that way.
Jan 4, 2023, 7:58 PM
Great, thank you for your continious support 🙂 Have a nice day.
Jan 4, 2023, 7:59 PM
You too!
Jan 4, 2023, 8:03 PM

