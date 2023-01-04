I understand that line of thinking. Unfortunately, that's not quite how the system works and can end up just confusing the issue and derailing a team member's work flow. You can get a dedicated support engineer in your timezone on an Enterprise plan, but that's usually overkill unless you have a large project or many users.

To pin this down further: is the result you're sharing coming from a query in your frontend that's relying on gatsby-source-sanity or in your GraphQL playground? If it's the former, do you get the same behavior in your playground?

