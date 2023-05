Issue with GraphQL API deployment causing build failure

🙂

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

sanity graphql deploy --playground

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

:25:

Hey, this is still my first day using sanity.io After creating a project at one point I ran sanity upgrade, and now my build on web is failing with these errors: > sanity graphql deploy --playground 1030 PM: Dataset: production 1030 PM: Tag: default 1032 PM: Found BREAKING changes from previous schema: 1032 PM: - SiteSettings._id changed type from ID! to ID. 1032 PM: - SiteSettings._type changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - SiteSettings._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - SiteSettings._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - SiteSettings._rev changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - Document._id changed type from ID! to ID. 1032 PM: - Document._type changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - Document._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - Document._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - Document._rev changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - Author._id changed type from ID! to ID. 1032 PM: - Author._type changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - Author._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - Author._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - Author._rev changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - SanityImageAsset._id changed type from ID! to ID. 1032 PM: - SanityImageAsset._type changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - SanityImageAsset._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - SanityImageAsset._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - SanityImageAsset._rev changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - Post._id changed type from ID! to ID. 1032 PM: - Post._type changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - Post._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - Post._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - Post._rev changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - Category._id changed type from ID! to ID. 1032 PM: - Category._type changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - Category._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - Category._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - Category._rev changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - SanityFileAsset._id changed type from ID! to ID. 1032 PM: - SanityFileAsset._type changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: - SanityFileAsset._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - SanityFileAsset._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime. 1032 PM: - SanityFileAsset._rev changed type from String! to String. 1032 PM: ? Do you want to deploy a new API despite the dangerous changes? (y/N) 1032 PM: 1032 PM: 1032 PM: npm 1032 PM: ERR! code ELIFECYCLE 1032 PM: npm ERR! errno 130 1032 PM: npm 1032 PM: ERR! sanity-gatsby-blog-studio@1.0.8 graphql-deploy:1032 PM: npm 1032 PM: ERR! 1032 PM: Exit status 130 1032 PM: npm ERR! 1032 PM: npm ERR! 1032 PM: Failed at the sanity-gatsby-blog-studio@1.0.8 graphql-deploy script. 1032 PM: npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above. 1032 PM: npm 1032 PM: ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in: 1032 PM: npm ERR! /opt/buildhome/.npm/_logs/2020-04-28T19_25_32_466Z-debug.log