Issue with GraphQL API deployment causing build failure

6 replies
Last updated: Apr 29, 2020
Hey, this is still my first day using sanity.io 🙂 After creating a project at one point I ran sanity upgrade, and now my build on web is failing with these errors: &gt; sanity graphql deploy --playground10
:25:30 PM: Dataset: production10
:25:30 PM: Tag: default10
:25:32 PM: Found BREAKING changes from previous schema:10
:25:32 PM: - SiteSettings._id changed type from ID! to ID.10
:25:32 PM: - SiteSettings._type changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - SiteSettings._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - SiteSettings._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - SiteSettings._rev changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - Document._id changed type from ID! to ID.10
:25:32 PM: - Document._type changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - Document._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - Document._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - Document._rev changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - Author._id changed type from ID! to ID.10
:25:32 PM: - Author._type changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - Author._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - Author._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - Author._rev changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - SanityImageAsset._id changed type from ID! to ID.10
:25:32 PM: - SanityImageAsset._type changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - SanityImageAsset._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - SanityImageAsset._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - SanityImageAsset._rev changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - Post._id changed type from ID! to ID.10
:25:32 PM: - Post._type changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - Post._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - Post._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - Post._rev changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - Category._id changed type from ID! to ID.10
:25:32 PM: - Category._type changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - Category._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - Category._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - Category._rev changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - SanityFileAsset._id changed type from ID! to ID.10
:25:32 PM: - SanityFileAsset._type changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: - SanityFileAsset._createdAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - SanityFileAsset._updatedAt changed type from DateTime! to DateTime.10
:25:32 PM: - SanityFileAsset._rev changed type from String! to String.10
:25:32 PM: ? Do you want to deploy a new API despite the dangerous changes? (y/N)10
:25:32 PM:10
:25:32 PM:10
:25:32 PM: npm10
:25:32 PM: ERR! code ELIFECYCLE10
:25:32 PM: npm ERR! errno 13010
:25:32 PM: npm10
:25:32 PM: ERR! sanity-gatsby-blog-studio@1.0.8 graphql-deploy: 
sanity graphql deploy --playground
10
:25:32 PM: npm10
:25:32 PM: ERR!10
:25:32 PM: Exit status 13010
:25:32 PM: npm ERR!10
:25:32 PM: npm ERR!10
:25:32 PM: Failed at the sanity-gatsby-blog-studio@1.0.8 graphql-deploy script.10
:25:32 PM: npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above.10
:25:32 PM: npm10
:25:32 PM: ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in:10
:25:32 PM: npm ERR! /opt/buildhome/.npm/_logs/2020-04-28T19_25_32_466Z-debug.log
Apr 28, 2020, 7:40 PM
In my studio/package.json i have
"@sanity/base": "^1.149.10",
"@sanity/cli": "^1.149.9",
"@sanity/components": "^1.149.10",
"@sanity/core": "^1.149.12",
"@sanity/dashboard": "^1.149.10",
"@sanity/default-layout": "^1.149.10",
"@sanity/default-login": "^1.149.11",
"@sanity/desk-tool": "^1.149.10",
"@sanity/studio-hints": "^1.149.10",
"date-fns": "^1.30.1",
"prop-types": "^15.7.2",
"react": "^16.13.1",
"react-dom": "^16.13.1",
"sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-document-list": "^0.0.10",
"sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify": "^1.0.1"
Apr 28, 2020, 7:40 PM
I have deleted the contents of nod_modules and npm install again. I can start the project again, but would like to hopefully understand what is wrong or what to not do next time 🙂 Any ideas? Did you encounter this problem? I wonder if i should roll back to lower versions?
Apr 28, 2020, 7:43 PM
I forgot my web/package.json
"devDependencies": {
  "@sanity/block-content-to-react": "^2.0.7",
  "@sanity/image-url": "^0.140.18",
  "date-fns": "^1.30.1",
  "dotenv": "^8.0.0",
  "eslint": "^5.16.0",
  "eslint-config-standard": "^12.0.0",
  "eslint-config-standard-react": "^7.0.2",
  "eslint-plugin-import": "^2.17.3",
  "eslint-plugin-node": "^9.1.0",
  "eslint-plugin-promise": "^4.1.1",
  "eslint-plugin-react": "^7.19.0",
  "eslint-plugin-standard": "^4.0.0",
  "gatsby": "^2.9.2",
  "gatsby-plugin-postcss": "^2.0.7",
  "gatsby-plugin-react-helmet": "^3.2.4",
  "gatsby-source-sanity": "^4.0.3",
  "postcss-import": "^12.0.1",
  "postcss-preset-env": "^6.6.0",
  "prettier-eslint-cli": "^4.7.1",
  "react": "^16.13.1",
  "react-dom": "^16.13.1",
  "react-helmet": "^5.2.1"
},

Apr 28, 2020, 7:46 PM
Seems like it stalls on the graphql api deployment that’s in the build step. Try 
sanity graphql deploy
from the studio folder?
Apr 28, 2020, 8:59 PM
Apr 28, 2020, 8:59 PM
worked. thank you.
Apr 29, 2020, 8:49 AM

