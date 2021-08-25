Skip to content
Issue with images not being located in the correct dataset after dataset import in Sanity.io.

29 replies
Last updated: Aug 25, 2021
I just tried to do a dataset import, but images are still located in old dataset. I did not use the “--allow-assets-in-different-dataset” option. Is this expected behavior?
Aug 25, 2021, 8:29 PM
Full command used:
$ npx sanity dataset import data/bak/development_20210825.tar.gz production --replace --replace-assets
✔ [100%] Fetching available datasets
✔ [100%] Reading/validating data file (127ms)
✔ [100%] Importing documents (3.19s)
✔ [100%] Importing assets (files/images) (1m 11.82s)
✔ [100%] Setting asset references to documents (4.35s)
✔ [100%] Strengthening references (1.45s)
Done! Imported 112 documents to dataset "production"
Aug 25, 2021, 8:36 PM
Would love to use the new copy and alias functions, but apparently I need next-level account for that. 😞
Aug 25, 2021, 8:36 PM
Hey User, can you clarify what you mean when you say images are still located in the old dataset?
Aug 25, 2021, 8:39 PM
I’m looking at production dataset, but image paths point to ‘development’ dataset. In some cases, I load the full URL from sanity, and this is fine. But, in one place, I am just grabbing asset ID in my API, and when I place that in context of production dataset to build image path, it comes up 404.
Aug 25, 2021, 8:44 PM
I can see images in the studio while looking at production dataset. Opening image in new window shows it is in development path.
Aug 25, 2021, 8:45 PM
I first encountered this, and then re-ran the import with “replace-assets”. Thought that might fix it. But, no luck.
Aug 25, 2021, 8:46 PM
This also begs the question of what will happen to those images if I delete the development dataset.
Aug 25, 2021, 8:49 PM
Got it. I think what you’re running into is covered in the gotcha in the docs here . You’ll have to reshape your data in this case.
Aug 25, 2021, 8:51 PM
I do not understand this. Sorry. Can you please explain?
Aug 25, 2021, 8:53 PM
I definitely made some new data models. Trying to cleanly push things to production. I see the bit about images tied to datasets. Question is how to migrate them.
Aug 25, 2021, 8:53 PM
“Make sure to bring your assets along for the ride.” is the suggestion in the “gotcha”. How does one do this?
Aug 25, 2021, 8:54 PM
They are present in my export. And the import tool says it re-created assets.
Aug 25, 2021, 8:54 PM
I assumed that the “--replace-assets” (Skip reuse of existing assets) option would solve this for me.
Aug 25, 2021, 8:56 PM
I’m curious if the new dataset copy and alias exhibits this same behavior. Trying to figure out what the proper approach is here. Thanks,
user M
for looking into this.
Aug 25, 2021, 9:02 PM
Hmm, I’m trying to replicate the behavior you’re getting, but it’s not happening on my end. Can you pull up the asset in Vision by running the following query:
*[_id == "&lt;your-image-id&gt;"]{
  path, 
  url
}
Oh and double check that you’ve chosen the right dataset from the drop down in the top-left of the plugin.
Aug 25, 2021, 9:13 PM
I deleted my production dataset, re-created, and imported from my export file to this new dataset without extra options on command line. This time, I think it worked. Rebuilding front-end now to confirm.
Aug 25, 2021, 9:23 PM
Let me know how it goes!
Aug 25, 2021, 9:24 PM
Thank you for the support. I think Sanity is behaving. I have a rather complicated setup with Sanity GraphQL stitched into another GraphQL server and CDN URL’s proxied through CloudFront. Many layers of cache to disrupt things.
Aug 25, 2021, 9:41 PM
Currently, getting a 404 when trying to access a specific image, though. It’s like the 404 is stuck in image CDN cache or something.
Aug 25, 2021, 9:44 PM
Aug 25, 2021, 9:45 PM
Changing the params slightly makes it work. strange.
Aug 25, 2021, 9:45 PM
(probably because I was trying to load this image before it existed in the right “dataset”) Now it is there, and CDN doesn’t realize it?
Aug 25, 2021, 9:46 PM
will add a dummy param to my images to bust this cache. thanks, again.
user M
Much love to the Sanity crew. And, yay for conditional fields. Gratitude.
Aug 25, 2021, 9:48 PM

