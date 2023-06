Issue with installing and running Sanity CLI, resolved by using NVM.

$PATH

npm bin

$PATH

export PATH=$(npm bin):$PATH

Looks like your npm binary path is not part ofindeed.Not sure how familiar you are with node and npm, but I tend to recommend that people use a node versioning manager like NVM ( https://github.com/nvm-sh/nvm ).Anyway, you should be able to runto see the path that you need to add to your. Temporarily you could do something like:Which should fix it for the current terminal session. Or you can add it to your shell environment for a more long-term solution. (This is usually taken care of during the node.js installation process, though)