user L

Hey– Sanity Connect’s automatic sync uses an opinionated schema for products.We have a demo studio with a schema set up specifically for Sanity Connect which you can use! You can find out more info about that (and Sanity Connect in general)Otherwise if you want to roll your own product schema, that’s completely fine too! By using the ‘custom’ sync mode in Sanity Connect you can then point that to any endpoint / serverless function you control. This means you can effectively map that Shopify data to your Sanity dataset in any way you want – but you’ll need to do a bit of extra work here! The document above provides an example of this too.