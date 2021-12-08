Issue with missing fields in local GraphQL schema when using gatsby-source-sanity.
8 replies
Last updated: Dec 8, 2021
Cannot query field [field] on type [type]. Bumping this in hopes to get some help, several of us are dead in the water. I'm struggling to figure out if this is related to
gatsbyor
gatsby-source-sanityor
sanity.
https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1638291184045400
Dec 5, 2021, 3:18 PM
user BCould this be caused by
gatsby-source-sanity? I don't see how this could be a graphql issue since
gatsby buildworks but
gatsby developis failing. It's as if the local graphql instance is missing some fields from the Sanity schema.
I've tested with the last few versions up to
"gatsby-source-sanity": "^7.3.0-previews.3"
https://jmp.sh/gdSuKPM
Dec 5, 2021, 3:46 PM
Another data point, my deployed GraphQL Schema seems in good order (has the right fields) whereas the local schema seems to be missing fields (hence the error).
https://jmp.sh/0lwgIMK
Dec 6, 2021, 1:30 AM
I'll circle back to this tomorrow - in the meantime perhaps could you use
7.2.0to unblock your work? Also, did you get a chance to try
7.3.0instead of the
-previewsversions?
Dec 6, 2021, 12:34 PM
Thanks
user B. So that is one of the baffling things about this issue, I did revert to
7.2.0but the problem persisted (even cleared NPM). This is one of the things that's making is hard to know where the root cause lies. LMK if there is any other info I can provide to help trouble shoot. I appreciate your help.
Dec 6, 2021, 3:34 PM
user BI apologize for the red herring but I figured out my issue and it was a misconfiguration on my end. As part of the Gatsby v4/Preview/gatsby-source-sanity update, I switched to using a
client-config.jsfile and it was referencing the wrong env var which caused it to use the wrong sanity dataset.
You can ignore this issue.
Dec 6, 2021, 7:12 PM
No need to apologize! We should've had a better debugging experience for you to ensure you find misconfiguration before it hits you on the foot like that.
Do you think proactively logging the plugin configuration at the start
gatsby developcould help, or would it just add more noise to the console?
Dec 7, 2021, 11:52 AM
Dec 8, 2021, 11:39 PM
