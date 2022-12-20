drafts

data

[ { authorImage: { _type: 'image', asset: [Object] }, body: [ [Object], [Object], [Object], [Object], [Object], [Object], [Object] ], categories: [ 'Web', 'Frontend' ], name: 'Saurin Thakkar', title: 'My very first blog post[New Content Coming soon] sodium' }, { authorImage: { _type: 'image', asset: [Object] }, body: [ [Object], [Object], [Object], [Object], [Object], [Object], [Object] ], categories: [ 'Web', 'Frontend' ], name: 'Saurin Thakkar', title: 'My very first blog post[New Content Coming soon] sew' } ] { authorImage: { _type: 'image', asset: { _ref: 'image-1c110ad195abfc4f7c43a7cbe49cbcac178027f1-8000x4910-jpg', _type: 'reference' } }, body: [ { _key: '0d2d679aa95f', _type: 'block', children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: 'h1' }, { _key: '9a37a88637a5', _type: 'block', children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: 'normal' }, { _key: 'fce417774166', _type: 'block', children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: 'normal' }, { _key: '952b53df63f0', _type: 'image', asset: [Object] }, { _key: '6034efcf3aa3', _type: 'block', children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: 'normal' }, { _key: '3649cbf0b7d7', _type: 'block', children: [Array], level: 1, listItem: 'bullet', markDefs: [], style: 'normal' }, { _key: '6e550197e84e', _type: 'block', children: [Array], level: 1, listItem: 'bullet', markDefs: [], style: 'normal' } ], categories: [ 'Web', 'Frontend' ], name: 'Saurin Thakkar', title: 'My very first blog post[New Content Coming soon] sodium' }

item_id

hey,Above issue is solved now. I have not added FE code and I am expecting preview to run.Now I get another issue to tackle in sanity. I am followingNow I am getting error in following line -if (preview) {return data.find((item) => item._id.startsWith()) || data[0]; }I am getting following json inThere is noin whole json to return object. So can anybody help give some advice for same.Thanks