Issue with preview form component not working in Sanity.io
13 replies
Last updated: May 14, 2024
J
i'm following along on https://www.sanity.io/docs/form-components#0319196f086b and i can't seem to get the preview form component to work, but the input component works just fine
here are the referenced components
defineField({ name: 'productVideos', type: 'array', of: [ defineArrayMember( defineType({ name: 'video', type: 'object', fields: [ defineField({ type: 'string', name: 'url', validation: (rule) => rule.required(), components: { input: VideoInput, preview: VideoPreview, }, }), ], }), ), ], }),
import {PreviewProps} from 'sanity' export function VideoPreview(props: PreviewProps) { return <div style={{border: '1px solid green'}}>{props.renderDefault(props)}</div> }
import {StringInputProps} from 'sanity' import {Box, Card, Flex, TextInput} from '@sanity/ui' import ReactPlayer from 'react-player' export function VideoInput({elementProps, value}: StringInputProps) { return ( <Card marginBottom={4}> <Flex direction="column"> <Box flex={1}> <TextInput {...elementProps} /> </Box> {value && ( <Box display="flex" marginTop={4}> <ReactPlayer url={value} /> </Box> )} </Flex> </Card> ) }
May 14, 2024, 5:22 PM
J
i would expect a green border around the preview component
May 14, 2024, 5:23 PM
J
but it shows the default one
May 14, 2024, 5:23 PM
J
and here is input component working
May 14, 2024, 5:24 PM
Hmm, the code looks right at first glance. What version of the Studio are you running?
May 14, 2024, 5:32 PM
J
"dependencies": { "@prismicio/helpers": "^2.3.9", "@sanity/code-input": "^4.1.4", "@sanity/schema": "^3.41.2", "@sanity/ui": "^2.1.7", "@sanity/vision": "^3.41.2", "@tanstack/react-query": "^5.36.0", "@tanstack/react-query-devtools": "^5.36.0", "graphql-request": "^7.0.1", "groq": "^3.41.2", "react": "^18.3.1", "react-dom": "^18.3.1", "react-is": "^18.3.1", "react-player": "^2.16.0", "sanity": "^3.41.2", "sanity-plugin-documents-pane": "^2.3.0", "sanity-plugin-media": "^2.2.5", "styled-components": "^6.1.11", "zod": "^3.23.8" },
May 14, 2024, 5:41 PM
J
i just updated it too as i thought it might be a bug but even on newer update still same issue
May 14, 2024, 5:41 PM
Oh, I think I see the issue now. It looks like you’re specifying the component on the string field, not on the parent video field.
May 14, 2024, 5:57 PM
J
oh man lol
May 14, 2024, 5:58 PM
J
ok i think you're right, let me check
May 14, 2024, 5:58 PM
J
so that did what i wanted, i guess my question, should i do it this way? or should i move the custom input to the object? or just personal preference? i know this changes the input from
defineField({ name: 'productVideos', type: 'array', of: [ defineArrayMember( defineType({ name: 'video', type: 'object', fields: [ defineField({ type: 'string', name: 'url', validation: (rule) => rule.required(), components: { input: VideoInput, }, }), ], components: { preview: VideoPreview, }, }), ), ], }),
StringInputPropsto
ObjectInputProps
May 14, 2024, 6:03 PM
I personally would put both components on the
videoobject, but that’s just personal preference.
May 14, 2024, 6:24 PM
J
great, thanks
user M
May 14, 2024, 6:28 PM
