Issue with preview form component not working in Sanity.io

defineField({ name: 'productVideos', type: 'array', of: [ defineArrayMember( defineType({ name: 'video', type: 'object', fields: [ defineField({ type: 'string', name: 'url', validation: (rule) => rule.required(), components: { input: VideoInput, }, }), ], components: { preview: VideoPreview, }, }), ), ], }),

StringInputProps

ObjectInputProps

so that did what i wanted, i guess my question, should i do it this way? or should i move the custom input to the object? or just personal preference? i know this changes the input fromto