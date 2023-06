Issue with publishing new content in Sanity Studio + NextJs project.

Hi Team,we are facing an issue that is blocking the production of our corporate websiteit's a project involving Sanity Studio + NextJsit has always worked perfectlybut suddenly we are not able to publish new content (at least from last week)no errors or warnings are returned by the StudioHere are the steps to reproduce the issue:1 - updated a field in a document and published the change https://files.slack.com/files-pri/T9Y440GN8-F041N6HTDLM/new-content.png 2 - schema is correctly updated https://files.slack.com/files-pri/T9Y440GN8-F041R5NSVJ6/schema.png 3 - query (in Vision panel) returns an old version of the document without latest changes,please notice the outdated '_updatedAt' value https://files.slack.com/files-pri/T9Y440GN8-F041N6LCJ2Z/query-02.png On the NextJs side4 - query result is the same as in Vision (outdated)5 - new content is correctly displayed in Preview Mode onlyCan you please help us to figure out what's going on and a possible fix?We have a bunch of resources blocked on this (devs, qa, editors) since daysand it's starting to have a very bad impact on the economic metrics of our companyThanks!