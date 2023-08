initialValue

export default { name: 'info', title: 'Information', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string', initialValue: 'Hello World', }, ], }

export default { name: 'info', title: 'Information', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string', }, ], initialValue: { title: 'Hello World', }, }

Hi All, I'm currently trying to set theof a string input, following the official Sanity documentation . I copied one of the examples and it doesn't seem to be working in my studio (I'm expecting the value ofto appear in the text input field). To provide additional context, I'm trying to add this field to an existing document, maybe that what's causing the issue.Please let me know if there's anything I'm doing wrong and thank you in advance.schema:I also tried the following option, which didn't work either:studio: