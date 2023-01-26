Issue with v3 migration and error resolving dependencies in Sanity Studio.

✔ Checking configuration files... Sanity Studio using vite@4.0.4 ready in 3258ms and running at <http://localhost:3333/> ✘ [ERROR] Could not resolve "part:@sanity/base/image-icon" node_modules/sanity-plugin-media/dist/index.js:6:43: 6 │ ...image_icon_1 = __importDefault(require("part:@sanity/base/image-icon")); ╵ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ You can mark the path "part:@sanity/base/image-icon" as external to exclude it from the bundle, which will remove this error. You can also surround this "require" call with a try/catch block to handle this failure at run-time instead of bundle-time. ✘ [ERROR] Could not resolve "part:@sanity/base/client" node_modules/sanity-plugin-media/dist/client.js:7:39: 7 │ var client_1 = __importDefault(require("part:@sanity/base/client")); ╵ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ You can mark the path "part:@sanity/base/client" as external to exclude it from the bundle, which will remove this error. You can also surround this "require" call with a try/catch block to handle this failure at run-time instead of bundle-time. ✘ [ERROR] Could not resolve "part:@sanity/base/router" node_modules/sanity-plugin-media/dist/components/DocumentList/index.js:11:23: 11 │ var router_1 = require("part:@sanity/base/router"); ╵ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ You can mark the path "part:@sanity/base/router" as external to exclude it from the bundle, which will remove this error. You can also surround this "require" call with a try/catch block to handle this failure at run-time instead of bundle-time. ✘ [ERROR] Could not resolve "part:@sanity/base/preview" node_modules/sanity-plugin-media/dist/components/DocumentList/index.js:12:40: 12 │ var preview_1 = __importDefault(require("part:@sanity/base/preview")); ╵ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ You can mark the path "part:@sanity/base/preview" as external to exclude it from the bundle, which will remove this error. You can also surround this "require" call with a try/catch block to handle this failure at run-time instead of bundle-time. ✘ [ERROR] Could not resolve "part:@sanity/base/schema" node_modules/sanity-plugin-media/dist/components/DocumentList/index.js:13:39: 13 │ var schema_1 = __importDefault(require("part:@sanity/base/schema")); ╵ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ You can mark the path "part:@sanity/base/schema" as external to exclude it from the bundle, which will remove this error. You can also surround this "require" call with a try/catch block to handle this failure at run-time instead of bundle-time. ✘ [ERROR] Could not resolve "part:@sanity/base/with-referring-documents" node_modules/sanity-plugin-media/dist/components/DocumentList/index.js:14:41: 14 │ ...ng_documents_1 = require("part:@sanity/base/with-referring-documents"); ╵ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ You can mark the path "part:@sanity/base/with-referring-documents" as external to exclude it from the bundle, which will remove this error. You can also surround this "require" call with a try/catch block to handle this failure at run-time instead of bundle-time. 5:58:30 PM [vite] error while updating dependencies: Error: Build failed with 6 errors: node_modules/sanity-plugin-media/dist/client.js:7:39: ERROR: Could not resolve "part:@sanity/base/client" node_modules/sanity-plugin-media/dist/components/DocumentList/index.js:11:23: ERROR: Could not resolve "part:@sanity/base/router" node_modules/sanity-plugin-media/dist/components/DocumentList/index.js:12:40: ERROR: Could not resolve "part:@sanity/base/preview" node_modules/sanity-plugin-media/dist/components/DocumentList/index.js:13:39: ERROR: Could not resolve "part:@sanity/base/schema" node_modules/sanity-plugin-media/dist/components/DocumentList/index.js:14:41: ERROR: Could not resolve "part:@sanity/base/with-referring-documents" ... at failureErrorWithLog (/Users/henrybabbage/Repos/bortolozzi/studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:1604:15) at /Users/henrybabbage/Repos/bortolozzi/studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:1056:28 at runOnEndCallbacks (/Users/henrybabbage/Repos/bortolozzi/studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:1476:61) at buildResponseToResult (/Users/henrybabbage/Repos/bortolozzi/studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:1054:7) at /Users/henrybabbage/Repos/bortolozzi/studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:1166:14 at responseCallbacks.<computed> (/Users/henrybabbage/Repos/bortolozzi/studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:701:9) at handleIncomingPacket (/Users/henrybabbage/Repos/bortolozzi/studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:756:9) at Socket.readFromStdout (/Users/henrybabbage/Repos/bortolozzi/studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:677:7) at Socket.emit (node:events:513:28) at addChunk (node:internal/streams/readable:315:12) at readableAddChunk (node:internal/streams/readable:289:9) at Socket.Readable.push (node:internal/streams/readable:228:10) at Pipe.onStreamRead (node:internal/stream_base_commons:190:23) ^C