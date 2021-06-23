JavaScript Error - Error: Max listener limit exceeded at 1004

Any insight on to what causes this/what the solution is for this? The max listeners error started cropping up at the end of Sunday and rendered the Studio completely unusable by early afternoon yesterday. I continued to check throughout the afternoon and evening without avail.

My solution was to duplicate our Production dataset into another dataset and to point our Studio and Web app to that dataset. I wouldn't want to consider this a long term solution. Any insight on how to prevent this or how to clear it up once the limit has been reached?

