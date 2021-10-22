ctrl-c

npm dev run

package.json

🙂

🙂

git

you can hitto stop the processes you start, but the effect will often be the same with closing the terminal.I don’t know if you need to run, it depends on what is in yourin that folderIt could be that it starts your frontend application?the blank files sound like a mistake, yesAgain, its hard to tell you “you can delete them” from here, as I know nothing of what your application is or does, but you could for instance try to move them to a different folder, or rename them, and see if everything still works before deleting them. (Or if you usefor version control, you can ensure you have them in a commit you can roll back to if it ends up breaking something if they are deleted)