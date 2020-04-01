Looping through an array from Sanity in JS

{data.map(({ node }) => console.log("Node data is: ", node))}

This may be outisde the scope of Sanity help and more “JS” help, but any one know how I can loop through an array I get from Sanity? I’m trying this mehod now:If I console log Data I get the JSON . but when I try to loop through it I get a console message stating “node is undefined”If I just console.log(data) I get the array in the screenshot