Migrating data from old to new field using Sanity's Patches API

Hello team, thank you for the great product. I have a question about migrating data from old to new field. In this document , we have a new field called Body (rich text) and old field called Content (reference). Inside the linked Content document , we have Body field, which is rich text field. Question: How can we programmatically copy data from Body (inside Content field) to the new Body field? I know we can do it manually but unfortunately we have 1000+ posts so it's really hard to do by hand.