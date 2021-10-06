Migrating data from old to new field using Sanity's Patches API

//import and configure your sanity client const sanityClient = require('@sanity/client') const client = sanityClient({ projectId: <your-project-id>', dataset: <your-dataset-name>, apiVersion: '2021-03-29', token: <your-read-write-token>, }) const mutateDocs = async () => { //fetch the docs that need to be mutated const docs = await client.fetch(`*[_type == <your-type-to-change>]`) for (const doc of docs) { const { _id, body, content } = doc //get the content from the referenced document const resolvedContent = await client.fetch(`*[_id == $contentRef] { body }`, { contentRef: content._ref }) client.patch(_id) .set({ body: resolvedContent }) .commit() .then(updatedDoc => console.log(`Hurray, the document: ${id} was updated`)) . catch(err => console.log('Update failed', err.message)) } }