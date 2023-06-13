Migrating schema file to v3 and updating slugify example.

import {FaMap} from "react-icons/fa"; import slugify from "slugify"; import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client' function myAsyncSlugifier(input) { //const slug = slugify(input); /// The type of the reference field to get the value from const referenceNameType = 'city' /// Query for the referenced "category" and return the "name" field of that referenced document const query = `*[_type == "${referenceNameType}" && _id == $nameRef][0] {name}` /// Start with the "category: reference id in the draft let referenceName = input.cityRef /// Fetch the category referenced in this document return sanityClient.fetch(query, {nameRef: referenceName}).then(city => { /// Set the referenceName to the city.name field referenceName = !!city ? city.name : referenceName; return slugify(`${referenceName} - ${input.name}`, {lower: true}); }) } export default { name: 'neighbourhood', title: 'Stadtteile', type: 'document', icon: FaMap, fields: [ { name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', options: { source: (doc, options) => ({name: doc.name, cityRef: doc.city._ref}), maxLength: 100, slugify: myAsyncSlugifier }, }, ], preview: { select: { title: 'name', media: 'image', city: 'city.name' }, prepare(selection) { const {title, city} = selection return { title: `${city} - ${title}`, //subtitle: date.split('-')[0] // YYYY-MM-DD --> YYYY } } }, }