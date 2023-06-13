Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Migrating schema file to v3 and updating slugify example.

4 replies
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Hi folks... just migrating my v2 studio to v3. Just a litte question here. How do i migrate this schema file regarding the new sanity client retrival?

import {FaMap} from "react-icons/fa";
import slugify from "slugify";
import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client'

function myAsyncSlugifier(input) {
    //const slug = slugify(input);
    /// The type of the reference field to get the value from
    const referenceNameType = 'city'
    /// Query for the referenced "category" and return the "name" field of that referenced document
    const query = `*[_type == "${referenceNameType}" &amp;&amp; _id == $nameRef][0] {name}`
    /// Start with the "category: reference id in the draft
    let referenceName = input.cityRef
    /// Fetch the category referenced in this document
    return sanityClient.fetch(query, {nameRef: referenceName}).then(city =&gt; {
        /// Set the referenceName to the city.name field
        referenceName = !!city ? city.name : referenceName;
        return slugify(`${referenceName} - ${input.name}`, {lower: true});
    })
}

export default {
    name: 'neighbourhood',
    title: 'Stadtteile',
    type: 'document',
    icon: FaMap,
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'slug',
            title: 'Slug',
            type: 'slug',
            options: {
                source: (doc, options) =&gt; ({name: doc.name, cityRef: doc.city._ref}),
                maxLength: 100,
                slugify: myAsyncSlugifier
            },
        },
    ],
    preview: {
        select: {
            title: 'name',
            media: 'image',
            city: 'city.name'
        },
        prepare(selection) {
            const {title, city} = selection
            return {
                title: `${city} - ${title}`,
                //subtitle: date.split('-')[0] // YYYY-MM-DD --&gt; YYYY
            }
        }
    },
}
Jun 13, 2023, 10:29 AM
oh. Looks like you fine people have updated your slugify example. This should work then:

async function myAsyncSlugifier(input, schemaType, context) {
  const slug = slugify(input)
  const {getClient} = context
  const client = getClient({apiVersion: '2022-12-07'})
  ...
}
Jun 13, 2023, 10:52 AM
Let’s use greetings like “Hey Everyone,” “Hi, Y’all," or “Hello, Folks” to make sure everyone in the community is included. Please read the Sanity Community Code of Conduct to stay updated on expected communication &amp; behavior in our spaces: https://www.sanity.io/docs/community-code-of-conduct
Jun 13, 2023, 10:52 AM
kudos to the writers of the migration guide... THIS IS AWESOME!
Jun 13, 2023, 10:56 AM
Glad the guide was helpful!
Jun 13, 2023, 7:52 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.