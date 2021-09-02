Migrating text to block content in Sanity.io using a script.

content

yarn add nanoid

npm install nanoid

text

Reset value

scripts

TYPE

fetchDocuments()

const paragraphs = doc.content.split('

')

const paragraphs = doc.content.split('



')

sanity exec scripts/textToBlock.js --with-user-token

// scripts/textToBlock.js /* eslint-disable no-console */ import { customAlphabet } from 'nanoid' import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client' const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ apiVersion: '2021-09-01' }) const nanoid = customAlphabet('0123456789abcdef', 12) const TYPE = 'contentWithList' // document _type to consider const fetchDocuments = () => client.fetch(`*[_type == "${TYPE}"][0..50] {_id, _rev, 'content': content.content}`) const buildPatches = docs => docs.map(doc => { const paragraphs = doc.content.split('

') const output = paragraphs.map((paragraph) => ({ _key: nanoid(), _type: 'block', markDefs: [], style: 'normal', children: [ { _key: nanoid(), _type: 'span', marks: [], 'text': paragraph, } ] })) return { id: doc._id, patch: { set: { content: { content: output, } }, ifRevisionID: doc._rev, } } }) const createTransaction = patches => patches.reduce((tx, patch) => tx.patch(patch.id, patch.patch), client.transaction()) const commitTransaction = tx => tx.commit() const migrateNextBatch = async () => { const documents = await fetchDocuments() const patches = buildPatches(documents) if (patches.length === 0) { console.log('No more documents to migrate!') return null } console.log( `Migrating batch:

%s`, patches.map(patch => `${patch.id} => ${JSON.stringify(patch.patch)}`).join('

') ) const transaction = createTransaction(patches) await commitTransaction(transaction) return migrateNextBatch() } migrateNextBatch().catch(err => { console.error(err) process.exit(1) })

Going from text (a relatively simple schema type, as it’s just a string value) to portable text (a potentially complex array of objects) takes a bit of reworking to get what you’re after, as the objects need keys, there are marks involved, etc. Luckily, the text schema type is distinguished by only one thing—the new line—making it relatively easy to parse.If you haven’t already done these changes by hand, maybe you can give this a try. I’d recommend trying on a non-production dataset first as it modifies live data. I’m assuming that you have documents with an object named, and in that object is a field namedof type1. You’ll need to install nanoid in your studio folder:or, depending on your package manager of choice. 2. You’ll want to change your schema type fromto block content. At this point you’ll be getting an “Invalid property value” error in the studio (if you happen to check it), but that’s okay and don’t click. 3. Save the script following this list in your studio folder (put it wherever you’d like, just be sure to modify the path when you run it). I put it in afolder. If my assumptions were right about your naming conventions, you should only have to change thevariable near the start, but if you want to consider all documents you can always change the filter in. You mentioned earlier that you want to break on a single new line, so that’s how I wrote this up. Often convention calls for a new paragraph after two new lines—if that’s the case, changeto. 4. Run the script withHopefully this works (on a non-production dataset).