[count(duplicates) > 0]

[defined(duplicates)]

*[_type == $type] { "duplicates": *[_type == $type && @[$findDups] == ^[$findDups] && _id != ^._id && !(_id in path('drafts.**'))] {_id, $findDups: @[$findDups]} }[count(duplicates) > 0][0..50][0]

This is good feedback. Thank you. I can see now that a more robust equijoin would be usingas the second filter () only works on v1 of the API. I’ll update the snippet but am getting some errors in the community studio at the moment.For a large dataset I wonder if you might need to add a slice. Something like: