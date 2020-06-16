Modifying a string value via a callback in JavaScript

var object = { item: { content: "" }, collection: [] } function preprocess(callback) { // ... } preprocess(({ collection, content }) => { content = "new content" collection = ["new-item-1", "new-item-2", "new-item3"]; }); console.log(object.item.content) // => "new content"

Hi! I'm struggling with some javascript. Can someone who knows more about JS confirm the following?I'm trying to modify the value of a string via a callback, but I think my efforts are futile.Is there a way to make this work?