Modifying previews in lists and finding a solution for limited space issue.

annotations: [ {name: 'help', title: 'Help Docs', type: 'reference', to: {type: 'help'}}, {name: 'article', title: 'Articles', type: 'reference', to: {type: 'article'}}, ]

if a preview works here, I’m not sure if it should be at the reference object root or associated with each type. Where yours says “HELP CENTER ARTICLE” is that the document type title or a subtitle? Alternatively, maybe add an annotation for each type: