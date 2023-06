Modifying previews in lists and finding a solution for limited space issue.

preview: { select: { title: 'title', showtitle: 'show.title', date: 'date', media: 'show.image', venue: 'venue.title' }, prepare({venue, showtitle, date, media}) { return { title: `${showtitle ? showtitle : 'Add a show'}`, subtitle: `${date ? date.slice(0,10) + '@' + venue : 'Add a date + venue'}`, // subtitle: `${showtitle ? title + showtitle : title}`, // subtitle: date.toISOString().slice(0,10), // ${date.toLocaleTimeString("en-US")} media: media || <Icon emoji="🎩" /> } } },

ah I see, looks to be the same for block and regular schema reference types whenever you add multiple type references they’re noted to the right of the list and can overlap pretty severely. I’m not sure if there’s a way around this with the typical type api. You may want to add multiple fields in your document with a single type or a query per reference field - otherwise you might need to shorten the titles in those articles - or move that longer title into the subtitle field.You can do quite a bit with the preview setting. Maybe getting creative with fewer characters in the long document titles and then tweaking previews could improve readability. Here’s an example where didn’t want a document to have a title and instead replaced the preview title value with a reference in the document: