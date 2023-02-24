Moving from Webflow to Sanity for better website functionality and custom review system
Hi all,
Currently have a website self-built on Webflow. I’ve hit a ceiling with it and the functionality for a few key elements I need.
Wondering if moving it over to Sanity is a better option and how hard it would be as I’m non-technical.
Anyone here able to offer advice and help me understand if I can achieve a few key things with Sanity?
Cheers!
Feb 23, 2023, 7:20 PM
Hi and welcome,
user M. If you want to post the things you’re hoping to achieve, both community and staff alike will be able to weigh in. We’ve tried to make things easier to get set up , though it’s important to note you’ll be editing your schema files (i.e., the documents that establish structure for your Studio) in an IDE or editor of your choosing. This can feel daunting, but we’re here to help if you need it.
Feb 24, 2023, 2:20 PM
Cool. And thank you.
I’m playing around with Sanity now and will be working over the weekend to see what I can achieve.
Long story short, I run a user generated review site here. -
decentreviews.co .
Would love to be able to create comparison pages from collection entries (A vs B product comparisons”, and a client portal log in for brands to better manage their review page.
Also, can I create a custom review system in Sanity or is this something I would have to create elsewhere and embed?
Feb 24, 2023, 4:51 PM
There’s nothing built-in to do product comparisons, but there’s also nothing stopping you from doing so. A starting point might be to create references between products (which would be via the built-in reference type ) and then use custom logic to weigh your products against each other and determine a threshold for when to add such a reference. You could also do this manually, which would be much quicker to implement, and references go both ways so if you add a reference from A to B, you can find that reference back to A in a query of B.
A client portal is doable, though it would take some effort. Ultimately, it will come down to a comfort with our
API . There have been tutorials on YouTube where portals (or something similar) have been built out using Sanity.
You could certainly create a custom review system in Sanity. In my mind, the key there will be giving careful consideration to how you structure your content so that the system is sustainable and can grow. Off the top of my head, I might not make each review its own document; if you get a lot of reviews you may quickly butt up against the document limit.
Feb 24, 2023, 8:14 PM
Thanks for this
Not sure I fully understand it all yet as im just getting to grips with Sanity. Will spend some time over the weekend figuring it all out.
user A.
Not sure I fully understand it all yet as im just getting to grips with Sanity. Will spend some time over the weekend figuring it all out.
Feb 24, 2023, 8:16 PM
No problem! We’re here to help along the way. Have fun building!
Feb 24, 2023, 8:19 PM
