There’s nothing built-in to do product comparisons, but there’s also nothing stopping you from doing so. A starting point might be to create references between products (which would be via the built-in reference type ) and then use custom logic to weigh your products against each other and determine a threshold for when to add such a reference. You could also do this manually, which would be much quicker to implement, and references go both ways so if you add a reference from A to B, you can find that reference back to A in a query of B.A client portal is doable, though it would take some effort. Ultimately, it will come down to a comfort with our API . There have been tutorials on YouTube where portals (or something similar) have been built out using Sanity.You could certainly create a custom review system in Sanity. In my mind, the key there will be giving careful consideration to how you structure your content so that the system is sustainable and can grow. Off the top of my head, I might not make each review its own document; if you get a lot of reviews you may quickly butt up against the document limit.