Multiple environments and studios in Sanity Studio setup.

user H

Hi,we have set up our Sanity Studio like this, companyname.sanity.studio - 4 datasets:DevQAStagProdBut we found out that when doing changes to the studio in one dataset it changes to all datasets in the same Studio.Nowtells me we need 4 different environments and studios to avoid this, is this how Sanity has built this?We only use this for one website, so I think it is a bit strange to have 4 different projects.Please explain how you have built this. Thanks