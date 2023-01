👋

{ name: "body", title: "English body", type: "blockContent", }, { name: "body_de", title: "German body", type: "blockContent", },

[slug.js]

<PostBody _content_={lang === "de" ? post.body : post.body_tr} />

body_de

HelloI’m a total newbie to Sanity and am currently trying it out for a few hours with the Nextjs Blog starter so that users can add body text in two languages.I successfully localized the title, but can’t do so for the body. After reading about it, I thought duplicating the body field element would be a simple solutionand then inusing a ternary to pass the respective version into the boilerplate componentHowever, thecontent does not make it into the post payload.It doesn’t have to be fancy at all, the resulting site will be most simple.Thanks a lot for any suggestions!