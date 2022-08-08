🙂

import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder"; export default () => S.listItem() .title(`Post`) .child( S.documentList() .title(`Title`) .schemaType("string") .filter('_type == "string" && __i18n_lang == $baseLanguage') .params({ baseLanguage: `de_DE` }) .canHandleIntent(S.documentTypeList("string").getCanHandleIntent()) );

Oh cool, lucky meSo I guess I’m struggling to understand if/how I should build a custom structure if I wanted to localize a Post type document (so that in Studio, the language select button shows my two languages - right now it’s there, but disabled).Building on the starter kit, I thought that this would do the trick (which it isn’t, it breaks Studio). But like I said, I haven’t had the time to extensively read the docs on this part