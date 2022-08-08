Next.js Blog Starter - How to add a Localized `blockContent` in the `post.js` Schema
Hello 👋 I’m a total newbie to Sanity and am currently trying it out for a few hours with the Nextjs Blog starter .
I would like to add a localized
I successfully localized the title, but can’t do so for the body. After reading about it, I thought duplicating the body field element would be a simple solution
However, the
What would be the easiest solution do the above? It doesn’t have to be fancy at all, the resulting site will be most simple.
Thanks a lot for any suggestions!
🙏
Aug 6, 2022, 7:19 PM
I will answer on Monday with more if nobody else chimes in, but in your case I would check out these plugins (the first 2 are my favs) 🙂
Aug 6, 2022, 7:24 PM
Oh, I should have checked out the plugins page, nice! All looking very good, and so far the experience with Sanity is fantastic btw.
Aug 6, 2022, 7:26 PM
So, do these plugins answer your question? If yes, I would mark this thread as ✅
Aug 8, 2022, 12:41 PM
They do, thanks 👍, even though setting up Document Internationalization has been a little challenge for me so far.
I’m not really sure how to customize Desk Structure (as
explained here ), but I guess I need to read through all the docs regarding it in order to really understand how this example can be applied to the Post schema of the Nextjs Blog Starter .
Aug 8, 2022, 1:35 PM
Desk Structure is one of my strengths now 😉 so I can help.
Aug 8, 2022, 1:52 PM
I have examples of custom desk structures here , which might help you along. But reading through the docs is still necessary, to get your stuff done correctly 🙂
Aug 8, 2022, 1:55 PM
Oh cool, lucky me 🙂
So I guess I’m struggling to understand if/how I should build a custom structure if I wanted to localize a Post type document (so that in Studio, the language select button shows my two languages - right now it’s there, but disabled).
Building on the starter kit, I thought that this would do the trick (which it isn’t, it breaks Studio). But like I said, I haven’t had the time to extensively read the docs on this part
import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder"; export default () => S.listItem() .title(`Post`) .child( S.documentList() .title(`Title`) .schemaType("string") .filter('_type == "string" && __i18n_lang == $baseLanguage') .params({ baseLanguage: `de_DE` }) .canHandleIntent(S.documentTypeList("string").getCanHandleIntent()) );
Aug 8, 2022, 1:58 PM
oh yeah, you need to look at the complete folder 😉You need a
So look at
.list()to see a
.listItem()!
So look at
…/deskStructure/index.jsand then you will understand the structure you need to build.
Aug 8, 2022, 2:24 PM
You will have to read some guide or the docs to understand what I am doing (which is more of a “look how clean SB code can look!“). A good start is this guide .
Aug 8, 2022, 2:26 PM
